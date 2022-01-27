Replays of Capital Link’s Company Presentation Series Are Now Available

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The video replays and slide decks of Capital Link’s Company Presentation Series are now available. To access the archive, please visit the series’ website at:

https://webinars.capitallink.com/2022/company_presentation/.

During this presentation series, Senior Management of listed shipping companies provided an update on their operations, business development, strategy, and sector outlook. Following each slide presentation, there was a live Q&A session between company management and webinar participants.

You can access each company’s slide presentation deck or the interactive video session that also includes Q&A as follows:

Accessing the Company Presentations

Capital Link Webinar Webpage – All Presentations (slide deck & video)

https://webinars.capitallink.com/2022/company_presentation/

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Click here to access the interactive video session

Click here to access the presentation slide deck

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Click here to access the interactive video session

Click here to access the presentation slide deck

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Click here to access the interactive video session

Click here to access the presentation slide deck

TEN Ltd. (NYSE:TNP)

Click here to access the interactive video session

Click here to access the presentation slide deck

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Click here to access the interactive video session

Click here to access the presentation slide deck

d’Amico International Holdings S.A. (BORSA ITALIANA:DIS)

Click here to access the interactive video session

Click here to access the presentation slide deck

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Click here to access the interactive video session

Click here to access the presentation slide deck

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)

Click here to access the interactive video session

Click here to access the presentation slide deck

Eurodry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Click here to access the interactive video session

Click here to access the presentation slide deck

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)

Click here to access the interactive video session

Click here to access the presentation slide deck

Eneti, Inc. (NYSE:NETI)

Click here to access the interactive video session

Click here to access the presentation slide deck

Scorpio Tankers, Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Click here to access the interactive video session

Click here to access the presentation slide deck

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Click here to access the interactive video session

Click here to access the presentation slide deck

1×1 Meetings for Institutional Investors

Institutional Investors who were unable to attend the live webinar sessions, can now access all videos along with accompanying slides and request follow up meeting(s) with company management by emailing shipping@capitallink.com .

SIGN UP FOR FUTURE EVENTS

Those interested to be notified of future events, please email us at webmaster@capitallink.com to be included in our mailing list.

You can also follow Capital Link on YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter and Seeking Alpha.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

These webinars and presentations may contain “forward-looking statements.” Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of each participating Company regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each participating company with the SEC.

CAPITAL LINK – DISCLAIMER

Founded in 1995, Capital Link provides Investor & Public Relations and Media services to several listed and private companies, including companies featured in these webinars. Our webinars, including the ones mentioned above, are for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon. They do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities or investment advice or advice of any kind. The views expressed are not those of Capital Link which bears no responsibility for them. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of industry and investment conferences annually in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo. For additional information please visit: www.capitallink.com

CONTACT

For more information on the Corporate Presentations Series and for webinar sponsorship hosting and opportunities please email Nicolas Bornozis or Anny Zhu at forum@capitallink.com or call +1 212 661-7566.