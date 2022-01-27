Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Replays of Capital Link’s Company Presentation Series Are Now Available

Replays of Capital Link’s Company Presentation Series Are Now Available

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The video replays and slide decks of Capital Link’s Company Presentation Series are now available. To access the archive, please visit the series’ website at:

https://webinars.capitallink.com/2022/company_presentation/.

During this presentation series, Senior Management of listed shipping companies provided an update on their operations, business development, strategy, and sector outlook. Following each slide presentation, there was a live Q&A session between company management and webinar participants.

You can access each company’s slide presentation deck or the interactive video session that also includes Q&A as follows:

Accessing the Company Presentations

Capital Link Webinar Webpage – All Presentations (slide deck & video)
https://webinars.capitallink.com/2022/company_presentation/

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Click here to access the interactive video session
Click here to access the presentation slide deck

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)
Click here to access the interactive video session
Click here to access the presentation slide deck

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB)
Click here to access the interactive video session
Click here to access the presentation slide deck

TEN Ltd. (NYSE:TNP)
Click here to access the interactive video session
Click here to access the presentation slide deck

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)
Click here to access the interactive video session
Click here to access the presentation slide deck

d’Amico International Holdings S.A. (BORSA ITALIANA:DIS)
Click here to access the interactive video session
Click here to access the presentation slide deck

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)
Click here to access the interactive video session
Click here to access the presentation slide deck

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)
Click here to access the interactive video session
Click here to access the presentation slide deck

Eurodry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)
Click here to access the interactive video session
Click here to access the presentation slide deck

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)
Click here to access the interactive video session
Click here to access the presentation slide deck

Eneti, Inc. (NYSE:NETI)
Click here to access the interactive video session
Click here to access the presentation slide deck

Scorpio Tankers, Inc. (NYSE:STNG)
Click here to access the interactive video session
Click here to access the presentation slide deck

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)
Click here to access the interactive video session
Click here to access the presentation slide deck

1×1 Meetings for Institutional Investors
Institutional Investors who were unable to attend the live webinar sessions, can now access all videos along with accompanying slides and request follow up meeting(s) with company management by emailing shipping@capitallink.com .

SIGN UP FOR FUTURE EVENTS
Those interested to be notified of future events, please email us at webmaster@capitallink.com to be included in our mailing list.

You can also follow Capital Link on YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter and Seeking Alpha.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
These webinars and presentations may contain “forward-looking statements.” Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of each participating Company regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each participating company with the SEC.

CAPITAL LINK – DISCLAIMER
Founded in 1995, Capital Link provides Investor & Public Relations and Media services to several listed and private companies, including companies featured in these webinars. Our webinars, including the ones mentioned above, are for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon. They do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities or investment advice or advice of any kind. The views expressed are not those of Capital Link which bears no responsibility for them. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of industry and investment conferences annually in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo. For additional information please visit: www.capitallink.com

CONTACT
For more information on the Corporate Presentations Series and for webinar sponsorship hosting and opportunities please email Nicolas Bornozis or Anny Zhu at forum@capitallink.com or call +1 212 661-7566.  

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.