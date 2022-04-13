Breaking News
Repligen to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Webcast and Conference Call to Be Held Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

WALTHAM, Mass., April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) today announced that the Company will report its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The Company will issue a press release before the market opens and will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss business updates and financial results for the three- month reporting period ended March 31, 2022.

The conference call will be accessible by dialing toll-free (844) 274-3999 for domestic callers and (412) 317-5607 for international callers. No passcode is required for the live call. In addition, a webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Both the conference call and webcast will be archived for a period of time following the live event. The replay dial-in numbers are (877) 344-7529 for callers in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 for callers in Canada and (412) 317-0088 for international callers. Replay listeners must provide the passcode 6956973.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are inspiring advances in bioprocessing for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of our manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. we have sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, The Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the company, including Repligen news releases, see our website at www.repligen.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements including, without limitation, statements identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” or “could” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Repligen Contact:
Sondra S. Newman
Global Head of Investor Relations
(781) 419-1881
investors@repligen.com

