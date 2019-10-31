Replimune to Host Investor Event at the 34th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

Breaking News
WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic platform, today announced it will host an investor event to review the full safety, clinical efficacy, and biomarker data from Part 1 of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP1 alone and in combination with Opdivo®. The event will include a presentation by Robert Coffin, Ph.D., President and CEO of Replimune who will be joined by the principle investigator, Mark Middleton, MD, PhD, Professor of Experimental Cancer at the University of Oxford, and other senior members of the Replimune management team. The presentation will focus on the data being presented at SITC as well as additional supporting data from the clinical trial.

The presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 8, 2019 in National Harbor, MD.

A simultaneous webcast will be available in the Investors section of Replimune’s website at www.replimune.com. A replay will be available for 30 days following the conference.

About Replimune

Replimune Group Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of oncolytic immune-gene therapies for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. The Company’s Immulytic platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral-mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune-activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment. Replimune intends to progress these therapies rapidly through clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

