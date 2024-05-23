WOBURN, Mass., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel portfolio of oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced multiple presentations at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held in Chicago from May 31-June 4, 2024.

The Company has two abstracts selected for oral presentation, including an updated presentation of investigator-assessed 12-month data from the IGNYTE clinical trial of RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) plus nivolumab in anti-PD-1 failed melanoma, and another presentation showcasing data from the Phase 1 trial of RP2 combined with nivolumab in advanced uveal melanoma. In addition, RP1 and RP2 are also featured in three trial-in-progress posters.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Oral data presentations

Abstract Title: Efficacy and safety of RP1 combined with nivolumab in patients with anti-PD-1 failed melanoma from the IGNYTE clinical trial. Data included in the presentation will be 12-month investigator-assessed data with a cutoff date of March 8, 2024, as compared to the abstract which includes 6-month investigator-assessed data. As previously disclosed, the topline 12-month primary analysis results by independent central review are expected later in Q2 2024.

June 3, 2024; 10:57-11:03 AM CDT Location: S406

S406 Abstract: 9517

Abstract Title: Safety, efficacy, and biomarker results from an open-label, multicenter, phase 1 study of RP2 alone or combined with nivolumab in a cohort of patients with uveal melanoma.

June 3, 2024; 9:57-10:03 AM CDT Location: S406

S406 Abstract: 9511

Trial-in-progress poster presentations

Abstract Title: A randomized, controlled, multicenter, phase 3 study of vusolimogene oderparepvec (VO) combined with nivolumab vs treatment of physician’s choice in patients with advanced melanoma that has progressed on anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4 therapy (IGNYTE-3).

June 1, 2024, 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT Location: Hall A, Poster Board 385b

Hall A, Poster Board 385b Abstract: TPS9604

Abstract Title: An open-label, multicenter study investigating RP2 oncolytic immunotherapy in combination with second-line systemic atezolizumab combined with bevacizumab in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma

June 1, 2024, 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT Location: Hall A, Poster Board 165b

Hall A, Poster Board 165b Abstract: TPS4191

Abstract Title: IST: Trial in progress: A phase 1/2 study of Vusolimogene oderparepvec in primary melanoma (mel) to reduce the risk of sentinel lymph node (SLN) metastasis.

June 1, 2024, 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT Location: Hall A, Poster Board 390b

Hall A, Poster Board 390b Abstract: TPS9614

About RP1

RP1 is Replimune’s lead product candidate and is based on a proprietary strain of herpes simplex virus engineered and genetically armed with a fusogenic protein (GALV-GP-R-) and GM-CSF to maximize tumor killing potency, the immunogenicity of tumor cell death and the activation of a systemic anti-tumor immune response.

About RP2

RP2 is based on a proprietary strain of herpes simplex virus engineered and genetically armed with a fusogenic protein (GALV-GP-R-) and GM-CSF to maximize tumor killing potency, the immunogenicity of tumor cell death and the activation of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. RP2 additionally expresses an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like molecule, as well as GALV-GP-R- and GM-CSF. RP2 is intended to provide targeted and potent delivery of these proteins to the sites of immune response initiation in the tumor and draining lymph nodes, with the goal of focusing systemic-immune-based efficacy on tumors and limiting off-target toxicity.

About Replimune

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 with the mission to transform cancer treatment by pioneering the development of a novel portfolio of oncolytic immunotherapies. Replimune’s proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone intended to maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. The RPx platform is designed to have a unique dual local and systemic activity consisting of direct selective virus-mediated killing of the tumor resulting in the release of tumor derived antigens and altering of the tumor microenvironment to ignite a strong and durable systemic response. The RPx product candidates are expected to be synergistic with most established and experimental cancer treatment modalities, leading to the versatility to be developed alone or combined with a variety of other treatment options. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

