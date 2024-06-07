WOBURN, Mass., June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Replimune Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REPL), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced that Sushil Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Replimune, will present at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
A simultaneous webcast will be available in the Investors section of Replimune’s website at www.replimune.com. A replay will be available for 30 days following the conference.
About Replimune
Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 with the mission to transform cancer treatment by pioneering the development of a novel portfolio of oncolytic immunotherapies. Replimune’s proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone intended to maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. The RPx platform is designed to have a unique dual local and systemic activity consisting of direct selective virus-mediated killing of the tumor resulting in the release of tumor derived antigens and altering of the tumor microenvironment to ignite a strong and durable systemic response. The RPx product candidates are expected to be synergistic with most established and experimental cancer treatment modalities, leading to the versatility to be developed alone or combined with a variety of other treatment options. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.
Investor Inquiries
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
339.970.2843
[email protected]
Media Inquiries
Arleen Goldenberg
Replimune
917.548.1582
[email protected]
