Report: Developing Opportunities within LCI Industries, Biglari, Graco, Federal Signal, AtriCure, and Perry Ellis International — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

NEW YORK, March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII), Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH), Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS), AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC), and Perry Ellis International Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed February 28th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

LCI Industries (LCII) REPORT OVERVIEW

LCI Industries’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, LCI Industries reported revenue of $547.14MM vs $402.90MM (up 35.80%) and basic earnings per share $0.70 vs $1.07 (down 34.58%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, LCI Industries reported revenue of $2,147.77MM vs $1,678.90MM (up 27.93%) and basic earnings per share $5.31 vs $5.26 (up 0.95%). LCI Industries is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.71. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.90 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Biglari’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Biglari reported revenue of $209.22MM vs $205.99MM (up 1.57%) and basic earnings per share $56.53 vs $59.05 (down 4.27%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Biglari reported revenue of $839.80MM vs $850.08MM (down 1.21%) and basic earnings per share $40.80 vs $81.37 (down 49.86%). Biglari is expected to report earnings on March 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017.

Graco Inc. (GGG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Graco’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Graco reported revenue of $374.86MM vs $349.06MM (up 7.39%) and basic earnings per share $0.21 vs -$0.63. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Graco reported revenue of $1,474.74MM vs $1,329.29MM (up 10.94%) and basic earnings per share $1.50 vs $0.24 (up 525.00%). Graco is expected to report earnings on April 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.95 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2019.

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Federal Signal’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Federal Signal reported revenue of $248.70MM vs $186.70MM (up 33.21%) and basic earnings per share $0.21 vs $0.14 (up 50.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Federal Signal reported revenue of $707.90MM vs $768.00MM (down 7.83%) and basic earnings per share $0.72 vs $1.02 (down 29.41%). Federal Signal is expected to report earnings on April 26th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.18 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) REPORT OVERVIEW

AtriCure’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, AtriCure reported revenue of $42.15MM vs $38.34MM (up 9.94%) and basic earnings per share -$0.22 vs -$0.21. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, AtriCure reported revenue of $155.11MM vs $129.76MM (up 19.54%) and basic earnings per share -$1.05 vs -$0.97. AtriCure is expected to report earnings on May 3rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.32. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.53 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

Perry Ellis International Inc. (PERY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Perry Ellis International’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, Perry Ellis International reported revenue of $198.84MM vs $193.96MM (up 2.52%) and basic earnings per share $0.21 vs -$0.34. For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2017 vs January 31st, 2016, Perry Ellis International reported revenue of $861.09MM vs $899.52MM (down 4.27%) and basic earnings per share $0.97 vs -$0.49. Perry Ellis International is expected to report earnings on March 28th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.25 and is expected to report on March 28th, 2018.

