Report: Developing Opportunities within Social Reality, The Finish Line, Facebook, Organovo, Plug Power, and Intrexon — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Social Reality Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX), The Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:FINL), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO), Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), and Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

SRAX DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SRAX

FINL DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FINL

FB DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FB

ONVO DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ONVO

PLUG DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PLUG

XON DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=XON

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Social Reality Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX), The Finish Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:FINL), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO), Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), and Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

—————————————–

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. All information in this release was accessed November 24th, 2017. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All amounts in millions (except per share amounts).

—————————————–

Social Reality Inc. (SRAX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Social Reality’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2017 vs June 30th, 2016, Social Reality reported revenue of $5.98 vs $9.25 (down 35.35%) and diluted earnings per share -$0.09 vs $0.29. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Social Reality reported revenue of $35.76 vs $30.29 (up 18.05%) and diluted earnings per share -$0.69 vs -$0.50. Social Reality is expected to report earnings on March 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.51 and is expected to report on March 29th, 2018.

To read the full Social Reality Inc. (SRAX) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=SRAX

—————————————–

The Finish Line, Inc. (FINL) REPORT OVERVIEW

The Finish Line’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2017 vs August 31st, 2016, The Finish Line reported revenue of $469.35 vs $485.16 (down 3.26%) and diluted earnings per share $0.07 vs $0.53 (down 86.79%). For the twelve months ended February 28th, 2017 vs February 29th, 2016, The Finish Line reported revenue of $1,844.39 vs $1,798.98 (up 2.52%) and diluted earnings per share -$0.44 vs $0.48. The Finish Line is expected to report earnings on December 20th, 2017. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.24. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.57 and is expected to report on March 23rd, 2018.

To read the full The Finish Line, Inc. (FINL) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FINL

—————————————–

Facebook, Inc. (FB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Facebook’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Facebook reported revenue of $10,328.00 vs $7,011.00 (up 47.31%) and diluted earnings per share $1.59 vs $0.90 (up 76.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Facebook reported revenue of $27,638.00 vs $17,928.00 (up 54.16%) and diluted earnings per share $3.49 vs $1.29 (up 170.54%). Facebook is expected to report earnings on February 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.24. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.52 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2018.

To read the full Facebook, Inc. (FB) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FB

—————————————–

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Organovo’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Organovo reported revenue of $1.36 vs $1.38 (down 1.53%) and diluted earnings per share -$0.09 vs -$0.10. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2017 vs March 31st, 2016, Organovo reported revenue of $4.23 vs $1.48 (up 185.23%) and diluted earnings per share -$0.39 vs -$0.43. Organovo is expected to report earnings on February 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.09. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.30 and is expected to report on June 6th, 2018.

To read the full Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ONVO

—————————————–

Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Plug Power’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Plug Power reported revenue of $35.37 vs $17.56 (up 101.44%) and diluted earnings per share -$0.18 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Plug Power reported revenue of $85.93 vs $103.29 (down 16.81%) and diluted earnings per share -$0.32 vs -$0.32. Plug Power is expected to report earnings on March 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.15 and is expected to report on March 8th, 2018.

To read the full Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PLUG

—————————————–

Intrexon Corporation (XON) REPORT OVERVIEW

Intrexon’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Intrexon reported revenue of $46.02 vs $48.99 (down 6.06%) and diluted earnings per share -$0.33 vs -$0.24. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Intrexon reported revenue of $190.93 vs $173.61 (up 9.98%) and diluted earnings per share -$1.58 vs -$0.76. Intrexon is expected to report earnings on March 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.79 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2018.

To read the full Intrexon Corporation (XON) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=XON

—————————————–

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world’s leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets’ roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets’ oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers (“Registered Members”) working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets’ roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets’ Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at [email protected]

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: [email protected]

Ⓒ 2017 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at [email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.