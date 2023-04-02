NEW YORK, April 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox, a leading global research firm, has published a new comprehensive report on the global frozen vegetable market, providing detailed analysis, forecasts, size, trends, and insights. The full report is accessible through the following link: https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-frozen-vegetable-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/ .In addition, IndexBox is offering trial access to market data available on their platform.

According to the report, the global frozen vegetable market is expected to witness significant growth from 2023 to 2030. Key factors driving this growth include increased consumer awareness about the health benefits of frozen vegetables, advancements in freezing technology, and the growing demand for convenience in food preparation.

However, the market also faces several challenges, such as fluctuating raw material prices, strict regulations on food safety, and the environmental impact of packaging materials. The report provides an in-depth analysis of these factors, as well as their implications on market dynamics.

Demand for frozen vegetables is primarily driven by the food processing industry, specifically ready-to-eat meals , soups, and snacks. The frozen vegetable market is also influenced by the retail sector, where supermarkets and hypermarkets are the primary sales channels. Moreover, the growing foodservice industry, including restaurants, catering services, and institutional food providers, is expected to contribute to the market’s expansion.

The global frozen vegetable market can be segmented into several categories based on the type of vegetables, such as leafy greens, cruciferous, legumes, roots and tubers , among others. Leafy greens include spinach , kale, and collard greens, while cruciferous vegetables consist of broccoli and cauliflower , and Brussels sprouts. Legumes comprise peas , beans , and lentils , whereas roots and tubers include carrots , beets, and potatoes .

End-User:

The frozen vegetable market caters to various end-user segments, including food processing, retail, and foodservice industries.

Food Processing: The food processing industry utilizes frozen vegetables in the production of ready-to-eat meals, soups, snacks, and other processed food products. This segment accounts for a significant share of the overall market demand.

Retail: Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores constitute the retail sector for frozen vegetables. The growing preference for convenient and healthy food options among consumers has driven the demand for frozen vegetables in this segment.

Foodservice: Restaurants, catering services, and institutional food providers such as schools, hospitals, and offices are part of the foodservice industry. The expansion of the foodservice sector, coupled with increasing consumer awareness of the nutritional benefits of frozen vegetables, contributes to the market’s growth.

Region:

The global frozen vegetable market can be analyzed across various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America : The North American market, led by the United States and Canada, exhibits steady growth due to the high demand for convenience foods and increased consumer awareness about the health benefits of frozen vegetables.

Europe : Europe, with countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy, is another significant market for frozen vegetables. The region’s growth is driven by changing consumer preferences, advancements in freezing technology, and the expanding food processing industry.

Asia-Pacific : As the largest market for frozen vegetables, the Asia-Pacific region comprises countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia. The region’s growth prospects are attributed to the rising urban population, increased disposable income, and rapid expansion of the food processing industry.

Latin America : Latin America, including Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, is an emerging market for frozen vegetables. The growth in this region is driven by the increasing demand for convenient food options, growing urbanization, and expanding retail and foodservice sectors.

Middle East and Africa : The Middle East and Africa market is expected to witness moderate growth, driven by the growing demand for healthy and convenient food options, as well as the expansion of the food processing and foodservice industries in the region.

The report provides key statistics on the frozen vegetable market, including market size, growth rates, and consumption patterns. It also offers a detailed breakdown of market segments by product type, application, and region.

These companies have a significant market presence and contribute to the overall growth of the industry:

Conagra Brands Inc.

Greenyard NV

Bonduelle Group

Pinnacle Foods Inc. (acquired by Conagra Brands)

B&G Foods Inc.

General Mills Inc.

McCain Foods Limited

Nestlé S.A.

J.R. Simplot Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Findus Group (owned by Nomad Foods)

Ardo Group

Européenne des Desserts

CRF Frozen Foods (joint venture between Harbin Gaotai and Rujia Group)

Uren Food Group Ltd.

Gelagri Bretagne SA

Cargill, Incorporated

Charalambides Christis Ltd.

For more information about the report or to request trial access to the IndexBox platform, please visit https://www.indexbox.io/

Keywords: Frozen Vegetables, Market Analysis, Market Forecast, Food Processing, Food Industry, Market Growth

CONTACT: Contact: Mekhrona Dzhuraeva, Editor Email: media@indexbox.io