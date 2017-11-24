Breaking News
Home / Top News / Report on Second Distribution Related to Investment in One Bloor East

Report on Second Distribution Related to Investment in One Bloor East

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mitchell Cohen, Chief Executive Officer and President of Urbanfund Corp. (TSX-V:UFC) (“Urbanfund” or the “Company”), confirmed today that the Company has received its second distribution, in the amount of $1,500,000, relating to a return on investment in the One Bloor East real estate project (the “Project”).

In September 2009, Urbanfund invested $2,000,000 for an indirect 3.33% interest in the Project. On May 12, 2017, the Company received a distribution in the amount of $1,633,333 relating to a return on equity and on June 29, 2017, the Company received its first distribution in the amount of $1,666,667.

“Over the next several months, the Company anticipates receiving additional periodic payments relating to our return in the Project.” stated Cohen. The precise timing and quantum of these future distribution will be in the discretion of the Project’s managing joint venture partner. See “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements”.

ABOUT URBANFUND

Urbanfund is a Toronto-based real estate development and operating company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the symbol UFC. The Company is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.

The Company’s focus is to identify, evaluate and invest in real estate or real estate related projects.  The Company’s assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener and London, Ontario, in Montreal and Quebec City, Quebec and in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements”, including statements about Urbanfund’s anticipated timing and quantum of receipt of distributions from the Project and the Company’s future investment objectives. Wherever possible, the words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “instead”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements.  These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. The timing and quantum of the anticipated return on the investment in the Project is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties related to the Project that are not within the Company’s control, which risks and uncertainties are customary for development projects of the scale and magnitude of the Project.

For a more detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual results to materially differ than current expectations is contained in the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis.

For further information, please contact:

Mitchell Cohen
Chief Executive Officer and President
Urbanfund Corp.
416-703-1877 ext. 1025

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.