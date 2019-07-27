Report Outlook: Lithium-Ion Battery Market To Flourish and Will Reach to USD 67.70 Billion by 2022

According to the report, the global lithium-ion battery market was capitalized at almost USD 31.17 Billion in 2016 and is likely to create income of USD 67.70 Billion by 2022, developing at a CAGR of slightly more than 13.70% from 2017 to 2022.

New York, NY, July 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Power Capacity Segment, Lithium-Ion Battery Market Has Been Segmented Into 5–25 WH, 48-95 WH, 18–28 KWH, 100–250 KWH and More Than 300 KWH for Include Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Electronics, Industrial And Others Application – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022”.

According to the report, the global lithium-ion battery market was capitalized at almost USD 31.17 Billion in 2016 and is likely to create the income of USD 67.70 Billion by 2022, developing at a CAGR of slightly more than 13.70% from 2017 to 2022.

Browse through 29 Tables & 20 Figures spread over 110 Pages

A lithium-ion battery or Li-ion battery is a rechargeable battery wherein lithium ions move from the cathode to the anode during discharge and back when charging. Li-ion batteries use an intercalated lithium compound as one electrode material, compared to the metallic lithium used in a non-rechargeable lithium battery. Lithium-ion batteries are mostly used for consumer or home electronics. They are one of the most popular types of rechargeable batteries for portable electronics, with a tiny memory effect, high energy density, and low self-discharge. LIBs are also growing in popularity for military, battery electric vehicle and aerospace applications.

The increase in demand for electric vehicle and smart devices and other consumer electronics are anticipated to boost the lithium-ion battery market over the forecast period. Strict Government regulations to control increasing pollution are likely to trigger the market for a lithium-ion battery. However, the fluctuating price of lithium-ion batteries may hamper the market. Nonetheless, increasing the use of new technologies in lithium ion batteries is likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the forecast period.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the lithium-ion battery market on a global and regional level. The study gives historical data of the year 2014 to 2016 and forecast for 2017-2022 on the basis of revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the lithium-ion battery market. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the lithium-ion battery market on a global level.

In order to provide comprehensive coverage on the lithium-ion battery market, we have included an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for this market. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, in which power capacity, application, and regional segments are assessed on the basis of their market size, general attractiveness, and growth rate.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. Additionally, the report also covers strategic developments of the market including power capacity & regional expansion, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, acquisitions & mergers, and research & development, of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional level.

Abstract

The report covers the forecast and analysis for the Lithium-Ion battery market on a global and regional level.

The report includes the positive and negative factors that are influencing the growth of the market.

The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.

The market numbers have been calculated using top-down and bottom-up approaches.

The Lithium-Ion battery market has been analyzed using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The market is segmented on the basis of agriculture type, software type, service type, solution type, and application type, which in turn is bifurcated on a regional level as well.

All the segments have been evaluated based on the present and future trends.

The report deals with in-depth quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Lithium-Ion battery market.

The report includes detailed company profiles of the prominent market players.

Increasing Acceptance Of Li-Ion Battery In Various User Electronics To Bolster The Development Of Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market

As per analysts at Zion Market Research, the lithium-ion battery market grows at the fastest rate owing to its acceptance in various user electronics such as tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, and digital cameras among others. Li-ion batteries are one of the most accepted batteries in the globe owing to the global employment of laptop computers and mobile phones. In addition to this, the requirement for Li-ion batteries in the automobile sector is more due to the rising requirement for electric cars, thereby boosting the lithium-ion battery market.

In addition to this, various M&A by major market players is also set to bolster the development of the lithium-ion battery market. For example, in December 2017, Panasonic Corporation joined hands with Toyota Motor Corp for the development of Li-ion prismatic cells. This deal is aimed to deal with the rising expectations and demand for electric cars.

In addition to this, various M&A by major market players is also set to bolster the development of the lithium-ion battery market. For example, in December 2017, Panasonic Corporation joined hands with Toyota Motor Corp for the development of Li-ion prismatic cells. This deal is aimed to deal with the rising expectations and demand for electric cars.

Consumer Electronics To Lead The Lithium-Ion Battery Market With Biggest Share Of The Global Market In Future

The lithium-ion battery market is divided on the basis of its power capacity into 48–95 Wh, 5–25 Wh, 100–250 KWh, 18–28 KWh, and more than 300 KWh. 5-25 Wh section is one of the top divisions of the lithium-ion battery market. The section added for more than 32% of the total lithium-ion battery market in terms of income. 18-28 KWh division is likely to develop at a noteworthy rate in the years to come.

A number of applications sections of the lithium-ion battery market comprise aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, defense, and industrial among others. Consumer electronics is the top section of the lithium-ion battery market and added up for the biggest share of the global lithium-ion battery market. This division is likely to carry on its supremacy in the global lithium-ion battery market all over the forecast period owing to increasing demand tablet, smartphone, and laptop. Industrial and automotive are other major outlets of the lithium-ion battery market and are likely to show significant development in the lithium-ion battery market within the forecast period.

The global lithium-ion battery market is segmented as follows:

By Power

5–25 Wh

48-95 Wh

18–28 KWh

100–250 KWh

More than 300 KWh.

By Application

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

