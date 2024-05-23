The recent rhubarb in the House Oversight Committee revealed one thing:
Divides in Congress are more than cosmetic.
“I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” chided Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., staring across the room at Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas.
In Congress, the “ayes” usually have it. But in this case, it was eyelashes.
Greene faced eyelash backlash from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
