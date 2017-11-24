Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in TCM Group A/S’ shares

Breaking News
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
No. 7/2017

Tvis, 24 November 2017

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, TCM Group A/S hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in TCM Group A/S and persons closely associated with them in TCM Group A/S’ shares in connection with the Initial Public Offering:

1. Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person

 

a) Name  Sanna Mari Suvanto-Harsaae
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  Chairman of the board of directors
b) Initial notification/Amendment  Initial notification
3. Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  TCM Group A/S
b) LEI code  529900P5DOKT3XLWL480
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 Shares

 

 

 ISIN DK0060915478

b) Nature of the transaction  Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 399,938 4,081
d) Aggregated information and aggregated volume price  
e) Date of transaction  2017-11-24
f) Place of the transaction  Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

1. Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person

 

a) Name  Anders Skole-Sørensen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  Member of the board of directors
b) Initial notification/Amendment  Initial notification
3. Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  TCM Group A/S
b) LEI code  529900P5DOKT3XLWL480
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 Shares

 

 

 ISIN DK0060915478

b) Nature of the transaction  Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 749,994 7,653
d) Aggregated information and aggregated volume price  
e) Date of transaction  2017-11-24
f) Place of the transaction  Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

1. Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person

 

a) Name   Peter Jelkeby
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  Member of the board of directors
b) Initial notification/Amendment  Initial notification
3. Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  TCM Group A/S
b) LEI code  529900P5DOKT3XLWL480
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 Shares

 

 

 ISIN DK0060915478

b) Nature of the transaction  Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 229,908 2,346
d) Aggregated information and aggregated volume price  
e) Date of transaction  2017-11-24
f) Place of the transaction  Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

1. Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person

 

a) Name   Ole Lund Andersen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  CEO
b) Initial notification/Amendment  Initial notification
3. Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  TCM Group A/S
b) LEI code  529900P5DOKT3XLWL480
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 Shares

 

 

 ISIN DK0060915478

b) Nature of the transaction  Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 999,992 10,204
d) Aggregated information and aggregated volume price  
e) Date of transaction  2017-11-24
f) Place of the transaction  Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

1. Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person

 

a) Name   Mogens Elbrønd Pedersen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  CFO
b) Initial notification/Amendment  Initial notification
3. Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  TCM Group A/S
b) LEI code  529900P5DOKT3XLWL480
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 Shares

 

 

 ISIN DK0060915478

b) Nature of the transaction  Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 249,998 2,551
d) Aggregated information and aggregated volume price  
e) Date of transaction  2017-11-24
f) Place of the transaction  Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

1. Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person

 

a) Name   Karsten Rydder Pedersen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  COO
b) Initial notification/Amendment  Initial notification
3. Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  TCM Group A/S
b) LEI code  529900P5DOKT3XLWL480
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 Shares

 

 

 ISIN DK0060915478

b) Nature of the transaction  Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 249,998 2,551
d) Aggregated information and aggregated volume price  
e) Date of transaction  2017-11-24
f) Place of the transaction  Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

For additional information, please contact:
CEO, Ole Lund Andersen, TCM Group, +45 97 43 52 00

About TCM Group
TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are Danish design, produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis, Nettoline and kitchn. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through 125 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. In addition, TCM Group sells private label kitchens through a total of more than 150 DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cb280e7-e024-41ff-bd0d-f93415fe6cd4

