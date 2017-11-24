Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in TCM Group A/S’ shares

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
No. 7/2017
Tvis, 24 November 2017
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, TCM Group A/S hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in TCM Group A/S and persons closely associated with them in TCM Group A/S’ shares in connection with the Initial Public Offering:
|1.
| Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person
|a)
|Name
|Sanna Mari Suvanto-Harsaae
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman of the board of directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TCM Group A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|529900P5DOKT3XLWL480
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
ISIN DK0060915478
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 399,938
|4,081
|d)
|Aggregated information and aggregated volume price
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2017-11-24
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|1.
| Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person
|a)
|Name
|Anders Skole-Sørensen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the board of directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TCM Group A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|529900P5DOKT3XLWL480
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
ISIN DK0060915478
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 749,994
|7,653
|d)
|Aggregated information and aggregated volume price
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2017-11-24
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|1.
| Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person
|a)
|Name
|Peter Jelkeby
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the board of directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TCM Group A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|529900P5DOKT3XLWL480
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
ISIN DK0060915478
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 229,908
|2,346
|d)
|Aggregated information and aggregated volume price
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2017-11-24
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|1.
| Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person
|a)
|Name
|Ole Lund Andersen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TCM Group A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|529900P5DOKT3XLWL480
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
ISIN DK0060915478
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 999,992
|10,204
|d)
|Aggregated information and aggregated volume price
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2017-11-24
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|1.
| Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person
|a)
|Name
|Mogens Elbrønd Pedersen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CFO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TCM Group A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|529900P5DOKT3XLWL480
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
ISIN DK0060915478
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 249,998
|2,551
|d)
|Aggregated information and aggregated volume price
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2017-11-24
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|1.
| Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person
|a)
|Name
|Karsten Rydder Pedersen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|COO
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|TCM Group A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|529900P5DOKT3XLWL480
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
ISIN DK0060915478
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 249,998
|2,551
|d)
|Aggregated information and aggregated volume price
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2017-11-24
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
For additional information, please contact:
CEO, Ole Lund Andersen, TCM Group, +45 97 43 52 00
About TCM Group
TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are Danish design, produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis, Nettoline and kitchn. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through 125 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. In addition, TCM Group sells private label kitchens through a total of more than 150 DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.
