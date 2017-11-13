Reports Signal European Technology Distribution Growth

GTDC Europe HQ AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, Nov. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The European market is primed for an acceleration in technology distribution business, according to three recent reports issued by the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC). Among the key factors contributing to this acceleration are growth opportunities created by disruptive developments such as the Internet of Things (IoT), the increased utilization of IT services, and the embrace of two-tier distribution models. Currently, GTDC members generate more than $130 billion throughout the world, with a large and expanding constituency in Europe.

The reports focus in on distribution business drivers that are rapidly taking hold in Europe. “The European market is poised to take advantage of disruptive forces affecting IT channels everywhere,” said GTDC CEO Tim Curran. “Localization, specialization and two-tier distribution models may have been looked at differently in the past, but these approaches are now considered significant business advantages.”

Regional distribution and disruption

Distributors and vendors are collaborating on operational, strategic and developmental fronts in Europe and elsewhere, according to the latest GTDC report, The Distribution Landscape and Disruption. Developed by an independent UK-based firm, the report includes a deep dive into trends affecting channel partnerships through 2022. Many vendors—more than 60%—expect increasingly higher-value services and solid business growth through two-tier distribution over the next three to five years. The report is based on extensive input from distributors and vendors operating in Europe, including via regional workshops and interviews as well as survey-based data.

Services transforming IT distribution in Europe

Distributors are fueling the shift in how IT services are delivered and deployed, according to the new GTDC-commissioned report Services Capabilities Transform IT Distribution in Europe. European distributors interviewed for the study confirm substantially higher utilization of services by both vendors and solution providers—yet neither are maximizing the business potential of all services available through distributors. Among other conclusions, the report includes survey findings from leading regional and in-country distributors, who rated demand generation, solution development and education & training as the top three service offerings today.

Increased confidence in European two-tier models

New research featured in European Distribution Making the Difference shows increased confidence in European channels as vendors more readily embrace distribution partnerships in the digital era. Localization and specialization are also creating opportunities for new growth. GTDC research partners indicate a strong first half in 2017 for European IT distribution, despite continuing concerns related to Brexit and the economic impact of various country elections. Overall, IT distribution trends point to solid growth in the region, including across key solution categories, ranging from cloud and mobility to security, virtualization and hyper-converged infrastructure.

To download the full reports and more, please visit GTDC Research at www.gtdc.org/research-reports/.

About the GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is the industry consortium representing the world’s leading tech distributors. GTDC members drive more than $130 billion in annual worldwide sales of products, services and solutions through diverse business channels. GTDC conferences support the development and expansion of strategic supply-chain partnerships that continually address the fast-changing marketplace needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB S.A, ABC Data, Almo Corporation, Arrow Electronics, Compuage Infocom Ltd., Computer Gross Italia, D&H Distributing, ELKO, Exclusive Networks, Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom, SiS Technologies, SYNNEX, Tarsus, Tech Data, TIM AG and Westcon-Comstor.

GTDC MEDIA CONTACT:

Anita Lussenburg

[email protected]