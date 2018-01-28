Reports that Trump tried to fire Mueller prompt lawmakers’ concern

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Congress should take a new look at proposed legislation to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his probe of the Trump campaign’s ties with Russia after President Donald Trump’s attempt to fire him last year, two Republican senators said on Sunday.
