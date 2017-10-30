Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc. Announces Redemption of its Outstanding 7.75% Senior Notes due 2019

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc. (formerly known as Talisman Energy Inc.), a Canadian-based upstream oil and gas company (the “Company”), announced that it has issued a notice of redemption to redeem, on November 30, 2017, all of its issued and outstanding 7.75% Senior Notes due 2019 (ISIN US87425EAL74).

About Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc.

Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc. is an upstream oil and gas company, incorporated in Canada and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Spanish integrated energy company Repsol, S.A.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains information that constitutes “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively “forward-looking information”). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks which could cause actual results to vary and in some instances to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Forward-looking information is based on the estimates and opinions of the Company’s management at the time the information is presented. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change, except as required by law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

34 917 538 100

34 917 538 000

34 913 489 000 (Fax)

www.repsol.com