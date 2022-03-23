Republic Bank 51st & 3rd Republic Bank Hires Two New Executives in New York

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank, today announced the hiring of two New York City-based executives. Jeffrey Wall will serve as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager Commercial Real Estate and John Barrett joins as Vice President, Relationship Manager.

Wall is a seasoned bank executive with over 30 years of experience originating, underwriting and administering business and real estate loans. He began his career as a commercial loan officer at Fleet Bank in 1990 before working in various leadership positions at banks across New York.

Barrett has more than 24 years of proven contributions in new business development, sales management and staff development. He has spent the last two decades working at several reputable financial institutions throughout Metropolitan New York leading client relations and wealth management, most recently serving as a Senior Relationship Manager for TD Bank.

“John and Jeff are key additions to our growing New York team,” said Vernon W. Hill, II, CEO and Chairman of Republic Bank. “Their ability to consistently exceed goals and effectively lead and motivate teams, combined with the business relationships they’ve cultivated throughout their careers, will contribute greatly to our expanding presence in the market.”

In 2020, Republic Bank was named America’s #1 Bank for Service in a national consumer satisfaction survey commissioned by Forbes. Whether banking in-person, online, via mobile or over the phone, Republic Bank delivers an unmatched customer experience and its modern stores, long hours, dog-friendly policies and free services such as coin counting set it apart from competitors large and small. The bank continues to expand its footprint throughout Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City as part of its “The Power of Red is Back” growth plan. Republic Bank’s 33 stores are open seven days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours, providing customers incredible convenience and flexibility. The bank also offers absolutely free checking, ATM/Debit cards and credit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint network.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 33 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. The bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit www.myrepublicbank.com.

