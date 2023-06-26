Adds Sandra C. Pintor as Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Emanuel Ball as Senior Vice President, Facilities Director

PHILADELPHIA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK) (the “Company”), the parent company of Republic First Bank d/b/a Republic Bank (”Republic Bank” or the “Bank”), today announced the appointments of Sandra C. Pintor as Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller, effective June 12, 2023, and Emanuel Ball as Senior Vice President and Facilities Director, effective May 1, 2023.

In her new role, Ms. Pintor will lead accounting operations and regulatory reporting, focusing on enahancing internal controls and process improvements. She will report to Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Mike LaPlante and will work closely with Republic Bank’s leadership to develop and implement initiatives that are aligned with the Bank’s long-term financial goals and strategy.

Mr. Harrington, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented:

“We are pleased to welcome Sandra to the Republic Bank family as our rebuilt management team charts a new path forward. Sandra first came to Republic through a consulting arrangement in January 2023, and her contributions to date have been outstanding. Her cross-functional expertise in accounting, reporting, and operations will be valuable as we focus on providing all of our stakeholders with the utmost levels of transparency and accountability. We are thrilled she has now joined us in a permenant role.”

In his new role, Mr. Ball will focus on scaling operational efficiencies including cost reduction strategies in procurement, while overseeing facilities and real estate, as well as several diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Mr. Ball brings more than 25 years of experience in real estate and facilities management roles, many of which were within the banking industry. He has demonstrated strong leadership skills as well as a commitment to fostering inclusion across the board. He will also report to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michael Harrington.

Mr. Harrington added:

“Emanuel brings a new and important perspective to our leadership team as we continue to fortify a new management team. His vast experience in real estate and facilities management, combined with his commitment to inclusion, aligns perfectly with our organization’s values and will reinforce Republic’s dedication to supporting a diverse customer and partner ecosystem. Based on his impressive track record, we are confident that under Emanuel, our facilities will thrive, as we further enhance Republic Bank’s customer and employee experiences.”

The additions of both Ms. Pintor and Mr. Ball are a testament to the Bank’s ability to attract and retain talent that will contribute Republic Bank’s pursuit of profitable gorwth. These appointments represent another instance of Republic Bank’s commitment to executing a new strategy focused on enhanced value creation for stockholders and stakeholders.

About Sandra C. Pintor

Ms. Pintor is a skilled financial professional with meaningful accounting and reporting experience. Prior to joining Republic, Ms. Pintor was an Accounting Advisory Manager at CFGI Inc., where she provided accounting and financial consulting services with a focus in financial services, technology, SPACs and life sciences industries. Before CFGI, Ms. Pintor was the Assistant Controller at QNB Bank where she focused on financial and regulatory reporting processes. In addition, she oversaw the fixed assets and accounts payable departments. Prior to QNB Bank, Ms. Pintor was a Senior Financial Reporting Accountant for Hancock Whitney Bank, where she was responsible for drafting the SEC filings and aided with the preparation of regulatory filings.

Ms. Pintor is an alumnus of the Ernst & Young audit practice where she was responsible for supervising integrated audit engagements for a variety of financial services clients, both public and private. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from DeSales University and a Master of Accountancy from Tulane University.

About Emanuel Ball

Prior to joining Republic, Mr. Ball served as the Senior Vice President and Director of the Bryn Mawr Trust Company, where he played a pivotal role in developing and implementing a Supplier Diversity Policy. His collaborative efforts with The Enterprise Center resulted in the establishment of strong relationships with DBE (Disadvantaged Business Enterprise), MBE (Minority Business Enterprise) and WBENC (Women’s Business Enterprise National Council) companies. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ball served as Vice President and Territory Manager for PNC Bank, where he and contributed significantly to the integration of the former Chemical Bank of New Jersey and MidLantic Bank into the PNC Bank environment. He also served on the board of directors for the Minority Suppliers Development Council of PA/SNJ/DE, further highlighting his commitment to diversity.

Throughout his career, Mr. Ball has spearheaded numerous high-profile projects, including the development of the PNC Bank eastern regional processing center, strategically located across from the Philadelphia Airport. His expertise in facilities management has been utilized by reputable organizations such as RICOH Americas, Dunbar Armored Cars, AAMCO Transmissions, and Wilmington Finance, where he successfully oversaw various real estate and facilities initiatives.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 33 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania, and New York City. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit myrepublicbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or the Reform Act, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s estimates, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements identified by words such as “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will,” and similar expressions. All statements addressing the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements and future operating results are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. You should carefully review the risk factors described in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Longacre Square Partners

Joe Germani / David Reingold

jgermani@longacresquare.com / dreingold@longacresquare.com