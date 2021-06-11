Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Republic Bank of Arizona Announces Formation of Bank Holding Company

Republic Bank of Arizona Announces Formation of Bank Holding Company

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

PHOENIX, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Republic Bank of Arizona (the “Bank”) announced the formation of RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK: RBAZ) (the “Company”), a bank holding company.

Following shareholder and regulatory approval, Republic Bank of Arizona became the wholly-owned subsidiary of RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. effective June 10, 2021 through an Agreement and Plan of Interest Exchange. As a result, each share of Bank common stock will be exchanged into one share of Company common stock. Shares of RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. common stock will trade under the ticker symbol RBAZ on the OTC Pink exchange, as Republic Bank of Arizona did previously. Bank shareholders presently holding paper stock certificates will soon receive instructions from our stock transfer agent, Computershare, on how to exchange their shares.

Brian Ruisinger, President and CEO, stated, “We are excited to announce the formation of RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. as the holding company for Republic Bank of Arizona. This will allow for increased access to capital markets and will provide the flexibility needed for the continued growth of the Company. We believe this action will put our Company in the best possible position to take advantage of additional opportunities as they arise.”

The holding company formation will not impact the Bank’s operations. The Bank will continue to offer its full range of financial services including deposit and loan products and convenient, on-line and mobile banking. The Bank’s headquarters will remain in, and the holding company’s headquarters will be located in Phoenix, Arizona.

Republic Bank of Arizona is a locally owned, community bank in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. The Bank is a full service, community bank providing deposit and loan products and convenient, on-line and mobile banking to individuals, businesses and professionals. The Bank was established in April 2007 and is headquartered at 645 E. Missouri Avenue, Suite 108, Phoenix, AZ. Our second location is at 6909 E. Greenway Parkway, Suite 150, Scottsdale, AZ. For further information, please visit our web site: www.republicbankaz.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may include forward-looking statements about RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. and Republic Bank of Arizona (together, the “Company”), for which the Company claims the protection of safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the Company’s possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, borrower capacity to repay, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the Company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact:  Brian Ruisinger
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone:  602.277.2500
Email:  [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.