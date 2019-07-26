Republic Bank of Arizona Announces Unaudited Financial Results For the Quarter Ending June 30, 2019

Second Quarter Featured Investing in the Future and Return to Shareholders

PHOENIX, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Republic Bank of Arizona, (OTCBB:RBAZ) (“RBAZ”) (“Bank”) announced a net income of $123,000, or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and $358,000, or $0.20 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to a net income of $479,000, or $0.28 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and $609,000, or $0.36 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Prior year earnings were positively influenced by net non-recurring items with an impact of $0.08 per share.

President and CEO Ralph Tapscott stated, “We have invested in resources in Q2 with two new commercial bankers, a cash management officer and a new branch. We are excited to announce we have opened our new branch in the Kierland area of North Scottsdale as we look to deploy our excess capital and seek to expand our market convenience in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. The work of our commercial bankers, after just 90 days, is showing by way of increased activity and a strong pipeline heading in to Q3. We expect to be at or near our annual budgeted growth by the end of the 3rd quarter.”

Mr. Tapscott continued, “Our capital is strong and will support continued growth, our asset quality is exceptional, and our team is committed to growing relationships that will manifest in loan and core deposit growth, with a corresponding growth in core earnings. The second quarter featured the Bank’s first dividend in its history of $0.28 per share in addition to the inception of a stock repurchase program. Our team’s work continues to be reflected in our Bauer Five-Star bank rating.”

June 30, 2019 Highlights Include:

Total interest income of $1,317,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 outpaced total interest income of $1,305,000 for the same period of the prior year, and equates to an increase of 0.9%.

Total non-interest expense is up $85,000 to $952,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $867,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 due to an increase in personnel and other associated costs for the Scottsdale branch.

Total deposits of $90,020,000 were up $1,776,000 or 2.0% from December 31, 2018, while total deposits were down $11,604,000 or 11.4% from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019 due to some large payments made for capital expenditures and tax payments in April.

Total loans of $63,131,000 increased $1,114,000 or 1.8% from December 31, 2018, while total loans were down $1,599,000 or 2.5% from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

The Bank remains “well capitalized” as follows:

June 30, 2019 (%) Ratio to be Well Capitalized (%) Leverage Ratio 14.77 5.00 Common Equity Tier 1 25.10 6.50 Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets 25.10 8.00 Total Capital to Risk Weighted Assets 26.36 10.00

About the Company

Republic Bank of Arizona is a locally owned community bank in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. RBAZ is a full service community bank providing deposit and loan products, and convenient on-line banking to individuals, businesses and professionals. The Bank was established in April 2007 and is headquartered at 645 E. Missouri Avenue, Suite 108, Phoenix, AZ. (Our second location at 6909 E. Greenway Parkway, Suite 150, Scottsdale, AZ opened mid-July). The Bank is traded over-the-counter as RBAZ. For further information, please visit our web site: www.republicbankaz.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about RBAZ, for which the Bank claims the protection of safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the Bank’s possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, borrower capacity to repay, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the Bank conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Unaudited Summary Financial Information

For the three months For the six months ended June 30, ended June 30, Year-End 2019 2018 2019 2018 2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Summary Income Data: Interest income $1,317 $1,305 $2,685 $2,509 $5,123 Interest expense 251 160 499 300 714 Net interest income 1,066 1,145 2,186 2,209 4,409 Provision for (reduction in) loan losses – (300 ) – (300 ) (450 ) Non-interest income 44 211 37 259 328 Non-interest expense 952 867 1,766 1,775 3,522 Realized gain (loss) on sales of securities – (116 ) – (116 ) (116 ) Income before income taxes 158 673 457 877 1,549 Provision for income tax 35 194 99 268 442 Net income $123 $479 $358 $609 $1,107 Per Share Data: Shares outstanding end-of-period 1,820 1,702 1,820 1,702 1,744 Earnings per common share $0.07 $0.28 $0.20 $0.36 $0.63 Cash dividend declared $512 $- $512 $- $- Total shareholders’ equity $15,804 $14,445 $15,804 $14,445 $15,194 Book value per share $8.68 $8.49 $8.68 $8.49 $8.71 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $107,364 $116,635 $107,364 $116,635 $104,105 Securities available-for-sale 21,729 20,734 21,729 20,734 21,888 Securities held-to-maturity 6,185 6,275 6,185 6,275 6,230 Loans 63,131 64,730 63,131 64,730 62,017 Allowance for loan losses 1,196 1,373 1,196 1,373 1,184 Deposits 90,020 101,624 90,020 101,624 88,244 Other borrowings – – – – – Shareholders’ equity 15,804 14,445 15,804 14,445 15,194 Performance Ratios: Return on average shareholders’ equity (annualized) (%) 3.13 13.53 4.64 8.67 7.70 Net interest margin (%) 4.12 3.98 4.19 3.84 3.87 Average assets $106,798 $115,420 $108,270 $115,550 $114,344 Return on average assets (annualized) (%) 0.46 1.66 0.66 1.05 0.97 Shareholders’ equity to assets (%) 14.72 12.38 14.72 12.38 14.59 Efficiency ratio (%) 84.68 63.64 78.43 71.55 73.96 Asset Quality Data: Nonaccrual loans – – – – – Troubled debt restructurings $548 $577 $548 $577 $563 Other real estate – – – – – Nonperforming loans – – – – – Nonperforming assets to total assets (%) – – – – – Nonperforming loans to total loans (%) – – – – – Reserve for loan losses to total loans (%) 1.90 2.12 1.90 2.12 1.91 Reserve for loan losses to nonperforming loans (%) * * * * * Net charge-offs (recoveries) for period ($6 ) $- ($12 ) $- $5 Average loans $60,877 $63,021 $62,381 $60,469 $63,356 Ratio of charge‑offs (recoveries) to average loans (%) (0.01 ) – (0.02 ) – 0.01 Regulatory Capital Ratios: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (%) 14.77 12.93 14.77 12.93 14.11 Common Equity Tier 1 (%) 25.10 23.29 25.10 23.29 25.83 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (%) 25.10 23.29 25.10 23.29 25.83 Total risk-based capital ratio (%) 26.36 24.56 26.36 24.56 27.09

Contact: Ralph Tapscott,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 602.280.9403

Email: [email protected]