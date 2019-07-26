Breaking News
Home / Top News / Republic Bank of Arizona Announces Unaudited Financial Results For the Quarter Ending June 30, 2019

Republic Bank of Arizona Announces Unaudited Financial Results For the Quarter Ending June 30, 2019

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

Second Quarter Featured Investing in the Future and Return to Shareholders

PHOENIX, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Republic Bank of Arizona, (OTCBB:RBAZ) (“RBAZ”) (“Bank”) announced a net income of $123,000, or $0.07 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and $358,000, or $0.20 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to a net income of $479,000, or $0.28 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and $609,000, or $0.36 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Prior year earnings were positively influenced by net non-recurring items with an impact of $0.08 per share. 

President and CEO Ralph Tapscott stated, “We have invested in resources in Q2 with two new commercial bankers, a cash management officer and a new branch. We are excited to announce we have opened our new branch in the Kierland area of North Scottsdale as we look to deploy our excess capital and seek to expand our market convenience in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. The work of our commercial bankers, after just 90 days, is showing by way of increased activity and a strong pipeline heading in to Q3. We expect to be at or near our annual budgeted growth by the end of the 3rd quarter.”

Mr. Tapscott continued, “Our capital is strong and will support continued growth, our asset quality is exceptional, and our team is committed to growing relationships that will manifest in loan and core deposit growth, with a corresponding growth in core earnings. The second quarter featured the Bank’s first dividend in its history of $0.28 per share in addition to the inception of a stock repurchase program. Our team’s work continues to be reflected in our Bauer Five-Star bank rating.”

June 30, 2019 Highlights Include:

  • Total interest income of $1,317,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 outpaced total interest income of $1,305,000 for the same period of the prior year, and equates to an increase of 0.9%.
  • Total non-interest expense is up $85,000 to $952,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $867,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 due to an increase in personnel and other associated costs for the Scottsdale branch.
  • Total deposits of $90,020,000 were up $1,776,000 or 2.0% from December 31, 2018, while total deposits were down $11,604,000 or 11.4% from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019 due to some large payments made for capital expenditures and tax payments in April.
  • Total loans of $63,131,000 increased $1,114,000 or 1.8% from December 31, 2018, while total loans were down $1,599,000 or 2.5% from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

The Bank remains “well capitalized” as follows:

  June 30, 2019 (%)   Ratio to be Well Capitalized (%)
       
Leverage Ratio 14.77   5.00
Common Equity Tier 1 25.10   6.50
Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets 25.10   8.00
Total Capital to Risk Weighted Assets 26.36   10.00
       

About the Company
Republic Bank of Arizona is a locally owned community bank in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona.  RBAZ is a full service community bank providing deposit and loan products, and convenient on-line banking to individuals, businesses and professionals.  The Bank was established in April 2007 and is headquartered at 645 E. Missouri Avenue, Suite 108, Phoenix, AZ. (Our second location at 6909 E. Greenway Parkway, Suite 150, Scottsdale, AZ opened mid-July). The Bank is traded over-the-counter as RBAZ.  For further information, please visit our web site: www.republicbankaz.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may include forward-looking statements about RBAZ, for which the Bank claims the protection of safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements are based on management’s knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the Bank’s possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business.  Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.  A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, borrower capacity to repay, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the Bank conducts its operations.  All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

  Unaudited Summary Financial Information
  For the three months For the six months  
  ended June 30, ended June 30, Year-End
    2019     2018     2019     2018     2018  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Summary Income Data:          
Interest income $1,317   $1,305   $2,685   $2,509   $5,123  
Interest expense   251     160     499     300     714  
Net interest income   1,066     1,145     2,186     2,209     4,409  
Provision for (reduction in) loan losses       (300 )       (300 )   (450 )
Non-interest income   44     211     37     259     328  
Non-interest expense   952     867     1,766     1,775     3,522  
Realized gain (loss) on sales of securities       (116 )       (116 )   (116 )
Income before income taxes   158     673     457     877     1,549  
Provision for income tax   35     194     99     268     442  
Net income $123   $479   $358   $609   $1,107  
Per Share Data:          
Shares outstanding end-of-period   1,820     1,702     1,820     1,702     1,744  
Earnings per common share $0.07   $0.28   $0.20   $0.36   $0.63  
Cash dividend declared $512     $-   $512     $-     $-  
Total shareholders’ equity $15,804   $14,445   $15,804   $14,445   $15,194  
Book value per share $8.68   $8.49   $8.68   $8.49   $8.71  
Selected Balance Sheet Data:          
Total assets $107,364   $116,635   $107,364   $116,635   $104,105  
Securities available-for-sale   21,729     20,734     21,729     20,734     21,888  
Securities held-to-maturity   6,185     6,275     6,185     6,275     6,230  
Loans   63,131     64,730     63,131     64,730     62,017  
Allowance for loan losses   1,196     1,373     1,196     1,373     1,184  
Deposits   90,020     101,624     90,020     101,624     88,244  
Other borrowings                    
Shareholders’ equity   15,804     14,445     15,804     14,445     15,194  
Performance Ratios:          
Return on average shareholders’ equity (annualized) (%)   3.13     13.53     4.64     8.67     7.70  
Net interest margin (%)   4.12     3.98     4.19     3.84     3.87  
Average assets $106,798   $115,420   $108,270   $115,550   $114,344  
Return on average assets (annualized) (%)   0.46     1.66     0.66     1.05     0.97  
Shareholders’ equity to assets (%)   14.72     12.38     14.72     12.38     14.59  
Efficiency ratio (%)   84.68     63.64     78.43     71.55     73.96  
Asset Quality Data:          
Nonaccrual loans                    
Troubled debt restructurings $548   $577   $548   $577   $563  
Other real estate                    
Nonperforming loans                    
Nonperforming assets to total assets (%)                    
Nonperforming loans to total loans (%)                    
Reserve for loan losses to total loans (%)   1.90     2.12     1.90     2.12     1.91  
Reserve for loan losses to nonperforming loans (%)   *     *     *     *     *  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) for period ($6 )   $-   ($12 )   $-   $5  
Average loans $60,877   $63,021   $62,381   $60,469   $63,356  
Ratio of charge‑offs (recoveries) to average loans (%)   (0.01 )       (0.02 )       0.01  
Regulatory Capital Ratios:          
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (%)   14.77     12.93     14.77     12.93     14.11  
Common Equity Tier 1 (%)   25.10     23.29     25.10     23.29     25.83  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (%)   25.10     23.29     25.10     23.29     25.83  
Total risk-based capital ratio (%)   26.36     24.56     26.36     24.56     27.09  
                               

Contact: Ralph Tapscott, 
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 602.280.9403
Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.