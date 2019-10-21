Republic First Bancorp, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on October 28, 2019

Breaking News
PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the holding company for Republic Bank, announced that it expects to issue financial results for the third quarter of 2019 on Monday, October 28, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call to review these results on the same day at 11:00am (EDT).

Analyst and Investor Call

                 
  Date:            October 28, 2019  
  Time:           11:00am (EDT)  
  From the U.S. dial:           (800) 774-6070 US Toll Free or  
              (630) 691-2753 US Toll  
  Participant Pin:           5866531#  
                 
  An operator will assist you in joining the call.
                 
  Replay Information:           Will be available on the Company’s website on the Investor Relations page.  
                 

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank, a subsidiary of Republic First Bancorp, Inc., is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its twenty-eight stores located in the Greater Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York market place.  Republic Bank stores are open 7 days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours providing customers with the most convenient hours compared to any bank in its market.  The Bank offers free checking, free coin counting, ATM/Debit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint Network. The Bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division which does business under the name of Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, visit www.myrepublicbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The Company may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements”, including statements contained in this release and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.  For example, risks and uncertainties can arise with changes in: general economic conditions, including turmoil in the financial markets and related efforts of government agencies to stabilize the financial system; the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses and our methodology for determining such allowance; adverse changes in our loan portfolio and credit risk-related losses and expenses; concentrations within our loan portfolio, including our exposure to commercial real estate loans, and to our primary service area; changes in interest rates; business conditions in the financial services industry, including competitive pressure among financial services companies, new service and product offerings by competitors, price pressures and similar items; deposit flows; loan demand; the regulatory environment, including evolving banking industry standards, changes in legislation or regulation; impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; our securities portfolio and the valuation of our securities; accounting principles, policies and guidelines as well as estimates and assumptions used in the preparation of our financial statements; rapidly changing technology; litigation liabilities, including costs, expenses, settlements and judgments; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services.  You should carefully review the risk factors described in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “would be,” “could be,” “should be,” “probability,” “risk,” “target,” “objective,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect” and similar expressions or variations on such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

Source:             Republic First Bancorp, Inc.
               
Contact:             Frank A. Cavallaro, CFO
              (215) 735-4422
               
