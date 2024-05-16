Words of praise for former Maryland governor and Republican Senate nominee Larry Hogan came from his Democratic rival in a crucial general election showdown that may decide if the GOP wins back the chamber’s majority.
“We have had a really wonderful working relationship with the governor and his administration,” Democrat Angela Alsobrooks, who as Prince George’s County executive steers Maryland’s second-most populous county, says in an old interview clip u
