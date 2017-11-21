(Reuters) – A Republican-appointed judge with extensive antitrust experience was selected on Tuesday to preside over the U.S. government’s lawsuit to block AT&T Inc’s acquisition of Time Warner Inc, sending Time Warner shares higher as investors bet the judge would be more likely to allow the deal to proceed.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Justice Department pushes Harvard on admissions policies - November 21, 2017
- Republican-appointed judge to hear AT&T lawsuit, Time Warner shares rise - November 21, 2017
- Arm found near Copenhagen could relate to submarine case: Danish police - November 21, 2017