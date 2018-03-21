Republican concedes to Democrat in close U.S. House race in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Republican candidate in a close U.S. House of Representatives special election on March 13 in Pennsylvania conceded to his Democratic opponent on Wednesday, cementing a Democratic upset in a long-time Republican area that President Donald Trump handily won in 2016.
