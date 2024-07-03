A Republican congresswoman has been charged with bringing a gun to an airport outside Washington D.C.
U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana is facing weapons violation charges after carrying her handgun into Dulles International Airport in Virginia.
“Victoria Spartz, 45, of Noblesville, IN, was charged on Friday, June 28 with a weapons violation at Dulles Airport,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said Tuesday.
INDIANA
