A retired Republican judge is arguing that former President Donald Trump ought to be removed from Illinois’ primary ballot for allegedly engaging in an insurrection in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Former longtime Kankakee County Judge Clark Erickson, acting as hearing officer on voters’ challenge to the former president’s eligibility, issued the recommendation to the Illinois State Officers Electoral Board, which is split evenly between Republicans and Democrats.

