Republican lawmakers confronted Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday about his “failure of leadership” during his hospitalization.
Austin played defense throughout the hearing, contending that there were never any gaps in the command and control chain between President Biden’s administration and the U.S. military. He nevertheless apologized for failing to notify his superiors for multiple days during his early January hospitalization.
House Armed Services
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump campaign appeals Illinois judge’s ruling booting him from primary ballot - February 29, 2024
- VA lawmakers defeat restrictions on personal use of campaign finances - February 29, 2024
- Text messages show timeline of events to disqualify Fani Willis, Trump camp asserts - February 29, 2024