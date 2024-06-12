Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and several other Republican lawmakers in Washington, D.C., are proposing legislation that would dismantle Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs across federal government agencies.
Vance announced the Dismantle DEI Act on Wednesday, which is intended to eliminate all federal DEI programs and funding for federal agencies, contractors, organizations and educational accreditation agencies.
Vance introduced the bill to the Senate, while Rep. Michael C
