Republican lawmakers propose more conservative Obamacare fix

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Two prominent Republican lawmakers from the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed short-term measures to stabilize Obamacare health insurance markets that would compete with bipartisan legislation under discussion in the Senate.
