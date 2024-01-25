Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., introduced legislation Thursday that would ban federal authorities from removing razor wire or other barriers from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Collins’ move comes after the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a narrow 5-4 ruling earlier this week allowing federal authorities to do just that. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is in a pitched battle with President Biden’s administration and has deployed the Texas National Guard to stem the flow of migrants.

