Republican lawmakers mobilized behind the Gold Star father arrested after heckling President Biden during the State of the Union address on Thursday.
Steve Nikoui, the father of a U.S. Marine killed by a suicide bomber during the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, stood up and repeatedly shouted, “Abbey Gate,” in reference to the attack at the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport that occurred during the military’s exit from the country.
N
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- McCaul calls for dropping charges against Gold Star dad who protested State of the Union - March 8, 2024
- Justice Department does not turn over Hur-Biden interview transcript despite House subpoena - March 8, 2024
- Republican lawmakers rally around Gold Star father arrested after heckling Biden at SOTU - March 8, 2024