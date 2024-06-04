Despite Rep. John Rose’s impassioned speech Monday decrying last week’s conviction of former President Trump, all eyes were on the show behind him.
As the Tennessee Republican spoke on the House floor, his son, 6-year-old Guy Rose, looked directly into the cameras, smiling mischievously from ear to ear.
The younger Rose appeared to fidget a bit then, after looking bored, stuck out his tongue and made a series of silly faces and hand gestures as his father plowed ahead with hi
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Puppies and rainbows: How the bipartisan invitation to the leader of Israel threatens to divide the Democrats - June 3, 2024
- Republican lawmaker’s son steals spotlight by making silly faces during speech on House floor - June 3, 2024
- Republican Vince Fong sworn into Kevin McCarthy’s old House seat - June 3, 2024