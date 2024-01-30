Legislation portrayed as a market-driven, voluntary approach to expand access to paid family leave in Kentucky was overwhelmingly passed by the state House on Monday.
The measure, which drew strong bipartisan support, sailed through the House on a 92-1 vote, sending it to the Senate for consideration. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers.
House Bill 179 would allow voluntary paid family leave insurance to be available to Kentucky employers, who would choose whether
