Sweeping legislation that would keep felons locked up after a third violent offense won approval Thursday from a Kentucky House committee that heard mixed reviews about its potential to combat crime.
The measure has emerged as a top priority this year in the Republican-dominated House. The proposal cleared the House Judiciary Committee after a long and at times emotional hearing. Lawmakers heard heart-wrenching testimony from people who lost loved ones as a result of violent crimes.
