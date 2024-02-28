Mississippi’s Republican-led House passed a bill Wednesday that would expand Medicaid benefits to hundreds of thousands more residents in one of the poorest states in the U.S. — a landmark shift after state leaders refused to consider the policy for years.
The bill’s passage was greeted by applause in the House chamber following a bipartisan 98-20 vote. It now heads to the state Senate, where its fate remains uncertain as lawmakers are expected to introduce a competing prop
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Hunter Biden faces backlash for claiming his father was not involved in business deals: ‘Perjuring himself’ - February 28, 2024
- Washington state House passes ban on hog-tying by police in a landslide - February 28, 2024
- Republican-led Mississippi House advances Medicaid expansion proposal, moves on to Senate - February 28, 2024