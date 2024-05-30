Former President Donald Trump is getting a major assist from a top Republican mega-donor as he works to close his fundraising deficit with President Biden in their 2024 election rematch.
Multi-billionaire Miriam Adelson, the controlling shareholder of the Las Vegas Sands gambling empire, plans to bankroll a pro-Trump super PAC called Preserve America, a source with knowledge of her plans confirmed to Fox News.
The super PAC was set up during Trump’s unsuccessful 2020 re-el
