Attorney and businessman Mike Clancy was projected to win the Republican primary for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District on Tuesday night.

A senior executive for a global technology company, according to his campaign website, Clancy defeated a slew of other Republicans to vie to succeed Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., who is retiring at the end of her term.

VIRGINIA DECLARES INDEPENDENCE FROM CALIFORNIA AS YOUNGKIN EXITS EMISSIONS PACT

Clancy previously w

[Read Full story at source]