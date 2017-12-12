Republican Moore holds slight lead in bitter U.S. Senate race in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Reuters) – A bitter U.S. Senate race in Alabama with high stakes for President Donald Trump was too close to call on Tuesday, with Republican Roy Moore leading despite allegations against the candidate of sexual misconduct toward teenagers.
