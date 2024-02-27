Republican presidential candidate Ryan Binkley dropped out of the race on Tuesday and immediately endorsed former President Donald Trump.
“Today, I am suspending my campaign for the Presidency of the United States of America and offering my endorsement and unwavering support for President Trump,” Binkley wrote on X.
Binkley, a Texas pastor and businessman turned presidential candidate, thanked his family, friends, campaign team, more than 80,000 financial supporter
