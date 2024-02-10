Nikki Haley on Saturday launches a two-week bus tour in South Carolina, leading up to her home state’s Feb. 24 Republican presidential primary, the next contest on the GOP nominating calendar.

“I’m so excited for the Beast of the Southeast Bus Tour,” the former two-term South Carolina governor who later served as U.N. ambassador in former President Donald Trump’s administration said on social media Friday.

Haley faces an uphill climb for the GOP nominatio

[Read Full story at source]