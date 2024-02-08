Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., found himself in the spotlight this week as Republicans buzzed against his handling of the much-anticipated border bill appended to the national security supplemental package that included aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The bill was defeated in a 50-49 vote and needed 60 votes to pass.

McConnell, once an optimistic proponent of the border deal negotiated between senators James Lankford, R-Okla, Krysten Sinema, I-Ariz., and Chris

[Read Full story at source]