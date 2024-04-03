Ron Eller won a Republican primary runoff Tuesday in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District and will face longtime Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson in the Nov. 5 general election.
Eller, who is a military veteran and physician assistant, defeated Andrew Scott Smith, who has worked in farming and commercial real estate. They had advanced to the Republican runoff as the top candidates in a three-person primary March 12.
Thompson has represented the majority-Black district since w
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Republican Ron Eller chosen in Mississippi 2nd District runoff to face Democratic Rep. Thompson in November - April 3, 2024
- Top GOP super PAC reveals first round of ‘trailblazer’ candidate endorsements: ‘Proven track records’ - April 3, 2024
- Republican Senate candidate in crucial race in key battleground state reports $6.2 million haul - April 3, 2024