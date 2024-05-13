A Republican senator hammered President Biden on Sunday for withholding weapons from Israel, which he claimed has inadvertently “strengthened” the Hamas terror group.
Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-NE, said the Biden administration’s decision to withhold high payload bombs from Israel “just demonstrates their incompetence.” He also compared the current conflict with Hamas to how Biden handled Afghanistan, saying he was “absolutely mismanaging this.”
