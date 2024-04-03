FIRST ON FOX – Dave McCormick, the Republican candidate running for the Senate in the swing state of Pennsylvania, is showcasing a second straight formidable fundraising quarter.

McCormick reports bringing $6.2 million in the January-March first quarter of 2024 fundraising, according to figures shared first with Fox News on Wednesday.

The haul includes $1 million contributed by McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, West Point graduate, Gulf War combat

[Read Full story at source]