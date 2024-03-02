The race for the next Republican Senate leader has the potential to further expose deepening divisions within the party as the conference looks to select a new head in November after the longest-serving party leader in Senate history, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell R-Ky., steps down from his post.
While the Republicans boast 49 seats in the Senate, they don’t all champion the same brand of conservatism. This has become more evident in the Trump era as the party’s position
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Republican Senate leader fight expected to put party rift between factions on full display - March 2, 2024
- Liberal paper alters quote, distorting Republican candidate’s abortion stance and upending House race - March 2, 2024
- What to know about 3 states awarding delegates in GOP presidential race on Saturday - March 2, 2024