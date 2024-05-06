FIRST ON FOX: The GOP Senate primary in battleground Michigan is becoming more combative as a wealthy investor making his second bid for office is pouring big bucks into a major statewide ad blitz that takes aim at the front-runner in the race, who’s backed by former President Trump.
And a new campaign commercial from businessman Sandy Pensler, which launches statewide on Monday in Michigan, hits former Rep. Mike Rogers for his role a decade ago as chair of the H
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- NY v. Trump to resume Monday after eventful third week of testimony, thousands of dollars of gag order fines - May 6, 2024
- Vulnerable Dem. Sen ripped after raking in cash from corporate PACs despite previous objections: ‘Hypocrisy’ - May 6, 2024
- Republican Senate primary in crucial Michigan race heats up with claims front-runner covered for Clinton - May 6, 2024