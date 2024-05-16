An effort to save American taxpayers over $13 billion dollars by reigning in wasteful spending has failed after Senate Democrats voted down Senator Eric Schmitt’s, R-Mo., disapproval resolution.

“Today, Senate Democrats chose to continue their effort to shelter unelected bureaucrats from any sort of accountability and embolden the Biden Administration’s disastrous efforts to waste more taxpayer money on pet projects unrelated to their original intent,” Sen. Schmitt s

[Read Full story at source]