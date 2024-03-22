FIRST ON FOX: Senate Republicans introduced a bill on Friday cracking down on the federal government’s use of a controversial mobile app to identify illegal immigrants traveling via airplane to the United States.
The CBP One app was first introduced during the Trump administration for cross-border transit at ports, but it was expanded last year by the Biden administration to allow migrants seeking to enter the U.S. to upload data and make appointments to be proce
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- WATCH: Democrat frontrunner in tight Senate race drops racial slur during House hearing - March 22, 2024
- Republican senators introduce bill to block migrants from using Border Patrol app as ID at TSA checkpoints - March 22, 2024
- Top GOP lawmaker announces early exit, leaving Republicans with temporary one-seat majority - March 22, 2024