Republican senators say they will not vote to dismiss charges against Trump ahead of trial

Republican members of the U.S Senate, poised to begin an impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the coming days, voiced opposition on Monday to any attempt to dismiss the charges against him without a trial.
