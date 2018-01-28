WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Congress should revisit proposed legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller after President Donald Trump tried to fire him last year while he investigated the Trump campaign’s ties with Russia, two Republican senators said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Democratic senator criticizes Pelosi’s immigration comment - January 28, 2018
- Republican senators urge Congress to revisit bill to protect Mueller - January 28, 2018
- Reports that Trump tried to fire Mueller prompt lawmakers’ concern - January 28, 2018