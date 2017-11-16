Republican Super PAC “Save Alabama Now” Declares Democrat Doug Jones the “Consensus Candidate”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A Republican Super PAC Save Alabama Now called on fellow Republicans in the Yellowhammer state to vote for the “consensus candidate,” Doug Jones, a Democrat.

K.B. Forbes, a resident of Alabama and a life-long Republican who voted for Roy Moore in the primary and the runoff election, launched the independent expenditure-only Super PAC this week.

“We are encouraging life-long Republicans to do the honorable thing: vote against pedophilia and sexual misconduct. A vote for Doug Jones is a vote for goodness. Honor above politics,” Forbes wrote on the website.

Forbes added, “I have never voted for a Democrat for federal office in my life. A product of the Reagan Revolution, a member of the Buchanan Brigades of 1996, my loyalty to our party is unwavering. However, Roy Moore has deceived us all. The sick and ugly truth is that in 1979, the legal age to marry in Alabama was 14 years of age. Legal pedophilia was the law then. The sexual misconduct allegations against Roy Moore are solid and he is unfit to serve.”

Forbes noted that the allegations against Moore are credible. “The young girls and their families would have feared reporting the allegations against an assistant district attorney because back in the day county officials including judges, law enforcement officers, and members of the District Attorney’s office were some of the most powerful, best paid, and most intimidating people in the county,” he said.

Forbes has already made an agreement with a Republican political consulting firm to help with direct mail and advertising efforts. Forbes hopes to raise between $100,000 and $250,000 in the next two weeks. The election is to be held on December 12th.

Calling a write-up campaign futile, Forbes opined, “Many of us voted against Luther Strange because he is a product of the corrupt Republican political machine tied to now disgraced ex-Governor Robert Bentley. For out-of-state politicians trying to spur a write-in campaign for a spineless politician who wouldn’t stand up to Bentley and rolled-over for other special interests, we take great offense. Strange, a lame-duck U.S. Senator, is not a suitable alternative and would lose just as he did this summer.”

A veteran of numerous federal, state, and local campaigns, Forbes served as a spokesperson for Republican presidential candidates Patrick J. Buchanan and Steve Forbes and has lived in Alabama for eight years.

K.B. Forbes

[email protected]