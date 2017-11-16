Breaking News
Home / Top News / Republican Super PAC “Save Alabama Now” Declares Democrat Doug Jones the “Consensus Candidate”

Republican Super PAC “Save Alabama Now” Declares Democrat Doug Jones the “Consensus Candidate”

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A Republican Super PAC Save Alabama Now called on fellow Republicans in the Yellowhammer state to vote for the “consensus candidate,” Doug Jones, a Democrat.

K.B. Forbes, a resident of Alabama and a life-long Republican who voted for Roy Moore in the primary and the runoff election, launched the independent expenditure-only Super PAC this week.

“We are encouraging life-long Republicans to do the honorable thing: vote against pedophilia and sexual misconduct. A vote for Doug Jones is a vote for goodness. Honor above politics,” Forbes wrote on the website.

Forbes added, “I have never voted for a Democrat for federal office in my life. A product of the Reagan Revolution, a member of the Buchanan Brigades of 1996, my loyalty to our party is unwavering. However, Roy Moore has deceived us all. The sick and ugly truth is that in 1979, the legal age to marry in Alabama was 14 years of age. Legal pedophilia was the law then. The sexual misconduct allegations against Roy Moore are solid and he is unfit to serve.”

Forbes noted that the allegations against Moore are credible. “The young girls and their families would have feared reporting the allegations against an assistant district attorney because back in the day county officials including judges, law enforcement officers, and members of the District Attorney’s office were some of the most powerful, best paid, and most intimidating people in the county,” he said.

Forbes has already made an agreement with a Republican political consulting firm to help with direct mail and advertising efforts. Forbes hopes to raise between $100,000 and $250,000 in the next two weeks. The election is to be held on December 12th.

Calling a write-up campaign futile, Forbes opined, “Many of us voted against Luther Strange because he is a product of the corrupt Republican political machine tied to now disgraced ex-Governor Robert Bentley. For out-of-state politicians trying to spur a write-in campaign for a spineless politician who wouldn’t stand up to Bentley and rolled-over for other special interests, we take great offense. Strange, a lame-duck U.S. Senator, is not a suitable alternative and would lose just as he did this summer.”

A veteran of numerous federal, state, and local campaigns, Forbes served as a spokesperson for Republican presidential candidates Patrick J. Buchanan and Steve Forbes and has lived in Alabama for eight years.

K.B. Forbes
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.